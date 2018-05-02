California Democrat Proposes Bill to Let Illegal Aliens Hold State Office

California State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-bell Gardens) Is Co-sponsoring A Bill That Would Make Clear That Illegal Aliens May Serve In State Office.

The bill, SB 174, would amend an old provision in the state code that was originally drawn up in 1872 “to exclude Chinese immigrants and other ‘transient aliens’ from holding appointed civil positions,” the Los Angeles Times notes.

However, Lara’s changes would not restrict state offices to citizens or legal residents, but rather allow anyone present in the state to serve, regardless of immigration status.

California has already allowed at least two illegal aliens to serve in state office. Most recently, State Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) appointed Lizbeth Mateo to the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. – READ MORE

