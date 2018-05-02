Woman With Broken Down Car Gets Help From Good Samaritan — Has No Idea It Was Trump’s Interior Sec

A Tennessee woman was facing major car trouble when a good Samaritan at a gas station jump-started her car. That man just so happened to be a members of president Trump’s administration, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Drew said that the two politicians pulled their SUV next to her broken down car, got under the hood and connected the cables. Drew told the local paper, “The car started right up.”

According to Knox News: “Drew and the man exchanged pleasantries, the two shook hands and the man handed her what Drew said felt like a silver dollar. Once she was in her car she looked over the medallion and realized who had helped her out. Zinke’s name is on one side of the coin, the department’s logo on the other. Later that night, when talking to her son, it began to sink in. Her son told her the man was in line to become president.” – READ MORE

