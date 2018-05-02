Rapper Calls For Violence Against Kanye

Kanye West’s decision to break free of the Left’s “plantation” mentality and say a bunch of things that his fellow celebrities, particularly in the hip-hop world, don’t like, has officially turned dangerous for the MAGA-supporting star.

CBS Los Angeles reports that a former member of Snoop Dogg’s rapping entourage has issued a “Crip alert” to gang members calling for violence against West.

“Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f*** Kanye up,” said former Tha Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger, in a video posted to his Instagram account which he has since removed.

“Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye,” said the rapper, whose real name is Delmar Drew Arnaud. (Watch the video here.)

Dillinger also posted a similar message on Twitter in all caps calling on the “Crip” to “F*** KANYE UP” – READ MORE

