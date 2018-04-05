Politics Security
California Considers Bill To Restrict Police Use Of Firearms
California lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would impose an unprecedented restriction on the rules of engagement for police.
The Police Accountability and Community Protection Act would change the state’s guidance for police use of firearms to a “necessary force” standard from the current “reasonable force” standard, according to ABC News.
The proposed change comes after Sacramento police were sharply criticized over the police shooting of 22-year old Stephon Clark.
In a Tuesday press conference, Sacramento Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D) described the change as the state’s police being allowed to fire their weapons “only when necessary” instead of the current standard of “when reasonable.” – READ MORE
