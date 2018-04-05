True Pundit

Politics Security

California Considers Bill To Restrict Police Use Of Firearms

Posted on by
Share:

California lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would impose an unprecedented restriction on the rules of engagement for police.

The Police Accountability and Community Protection Act would change the state’s guidance for police use of firearms to a “necessary force” standard from the current “reasonable force” standard, according to ABC News.

The proposed change comes after Sacramento police were sharply criticized over the police shooting of 22-year old Stephon Clark.

In a Tuesday press conference, Sacramento Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D) described the change as the state’s police being allowed to fire their weapons “only when necessary” instead of the current standard of “when reasonable.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

California Considers Bill To Restrict Police Use Of Firearms
California Considers Bill To Restrict Police Use Of Firearms

California lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would impose an unprecedented restriction on the rules of engagement for police. The Police Accountability and Community Protection Act would c

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: