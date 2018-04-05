CDC Chronic Disease Expert Expected a Promotion; Police Just Found His Body Floating in a River

A body found in the Chattahoochee River has been identified as missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham, authorities announced Thursday. Cunningham has been missing since Feb. 12 in Georgia. The 35-year-old left work early that day saying he wasn’t feeling well, and wasn’t seen again.

Cunningham worked as an epidemiologist working in the CDC’s chronic disease unit.

Police previously said there was no evidence of foul play, but that it couldn’t be ruled out.

The Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will release further details during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Cunningham had been disappointed about being passed over for a promotion in February, police said. He told co-workers he was expecting the promotion.

