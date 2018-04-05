ESPN’s New ‘Woke’ Morning Show, ‘Get Up!’ a Ratings Disaster

Ratings for Monday’s debut of ESPN’s highly-anticipated new morning show, Get Up!, were dismal despite all the resources the network has put into its production.

ESPN has spent millions on Get Up!, paying the three hosts nearly $15 million, and it is hoping to have a long-term hit on its hands. However, its debut episode was nothing to write home about, ratings-wise, according to OutKick the Coverage.

As Outkick’s Clay Travis writes, the new morning show is “already a ratings disaster.”

“The show received tens of thousands fewer viewers than SportsCenter did last year on both ESPN and ESPN2. This means ESPN spent tens of millions of dollars to have less viewers than it did before this show even existed,” Travis wrote. “Ratings were down double digits over the same time last year.”

According to ShowBizDaily.com, Monday’s episode only garnered 283,000 viewers making it one of the lowest rated debuts for the cable sports network in years.

Worse, an episode of the children’s cartoon show Peppa Pig earned triple the ratings. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1