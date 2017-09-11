California City Pay Criminals While State Punishes Legal Gun Owners And Businesses

Sacramento just pledged $1.5 million to combat gun-related gang violence. It was a measure pushed up in the city council’s agenda after a recent deadly gang shooting.

But that’s not $1.5 million for police, the district attorney’s office for criminal prosecution or prisons to keep felons off the streets.

Hold on to your wallets. The city council voted unanimously to pay 50 known gang members suspected of the majority of the crimes, including those committed with firearms, to be paid directly from the city’s general fund.

While California politicians trip over themselves to punish legal gun owners, build obstacles to limit the ability of law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and draft laws that punish firearms-related businesses and drive them out of state, they now want to pay known gang members to just not commit crimes.