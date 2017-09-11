Trump huddles with Cabinet over Irma; Pence vows ‘We’ll be there’

President Trump and his team on Sunday were closely monitored Hurricane Irma from Camp David and Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, with Vice President Pence saying the president has “great concern” and that wherever the storm goes, “we’ll be there first.”

Pence spoke while he and several other Cabinet members visited FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., as the storm took aim at Florida.

“Wherever Hurricane Irma goes, we’ll be there first [with] the resources and support to save lives and to help and recover,” Pence told reporters. “This is a very dangerous storm, life-threatening. … Clearly, the briefing this morning caused the president to have great concern. … The people of Florida need to know that our hearts and prayers and all of our efforts will be with them until this storm passes.”