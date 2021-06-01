CNN: Crime Wave Will Put Republicans Back In Power In Midterms

The nation experienced a resurgence of violence in the last year, fueling Republicans’ chances of reclaiming its majority in Congress in 2022, according to an analyst on CNN.

“Republicans can turn rising crime into a culture war wedge issue,” said John Avlon this week on “New Day,” CNN’s morning show. “And as we turn the corner into summer, which is usual increase in violence crime, public safety is again front and center in people’s minds after decades of declines.”

“Democrats are going to have to deal with it or risk political backlash,” said Avlon, who hosts the show’s “Reality Check” feature.

Avlon covered something the media regularly ignore: The fact that law-abiding people have increasingly become targets in their streets, their communities, and their own homes — and so have law enforcement officers.

“Major American cities saw a stunning 33 percent increase in murder last year,” he said. He asked viewers to contrast that “with the steep and then steady murder decline America saw between 1991 and 2014.”

The violence is far from over, he warned. “The spike in homicides and assaults continued in the first quarter of this year. Not only that, the number of police officers who have been shot in the line of duty stand at 141 as of May 16, and 24 officer fatalities this year is the most year to date since 2018.”- READ MORE

