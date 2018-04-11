Trump attacks Mueller ‘witch hunt’ as WH source calls investigation ‘out of control’

President Trump reacted angrily Monday to news that federal agents had raided the office and home of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen — calling the action “disgraceful” and describing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as “an attack on our country.”

Before a White House meeting with top military advisers, Trump took several minutes to blast the raid and the Mueller probe.

“It’s a disgraceful situation. It’s a total witch hunt,” said Trump, who claimed that he had “given over a million pages in documents to the special counsel. They continue to just go forward … and I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now. Actually it’s much more than that. You could say right after I won the [2016 Republican] nomination it started.”

A source close to the White House told Fox News’ John Roberts that the raid showed that the Mueller investigation “is out of control” and was a “demonstration of bad faith” on the part of the special counsel.

“What in the name of God is Mueller doing?” the source told Roberts. “He wants to take down the President.” – READ MORE

