New Jersey College Now Allowing Students to Minor in ‘Marijuana Studies’

With A New Minor In “marijuana Studies,” New Jersey’s Stockton University Is Launching An Academic Discipline That Might Be More About Taking It Easy Than Taking On A Discipline.

With the marijuana lobby on the move in New Jersey, the school thinks that teaching the ins and outs of the marijuana industry will put Stockton on the cutting edge of education, according to NJ.com.

“This is a growing industry, and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints,” said biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies.

“We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do,” Sedia added. “We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement.”- READ MORE

The California state Senate voted this week to pass legislation that will help to expunge or reduce past marijuana-related convictions handed down before pot was legalized in the state.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote of 22-8, almost three months after it was approved by the California State Assembly by a vote of 43-28, according to High Times.

The bill will require the California Justice Department to review past convictions from between 1975 and 2016 and identify cases that could be overturned or reduced by July of 2019.

According to a report by CNN, more than 218,000 convictions could be either erased or reduced should Gov. Jerry Brown (D) sign the bill into law.. – READ MORE