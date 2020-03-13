Report: Schumer Gets Slammed With Multiple Ethics Complaints After His Threats Against Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is the subject of several ethics complaints following his controversial remarks directed toward Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

In the days following Schumer’s statements at an abortion rights rally outside the court building – comments some described as a threat – complaints were sent to the Senate Ethics Committee and the New York bar’s Grievance Committee, alleging that the Democratic leader’s remarks violated ethics rules.

“At a minimum, Attorney/Senator Schumer’s statements appear to be improper conduct that reflects upon his character and fitness to practice law in New York,” attorney Joseph Gioconda wrote in a letter sent Monday to New York’s Grievance Committee for the Second Judicial District, where Schumer is admitted.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case focusing on a Louisiana abortion law, Schumer had issued a warning to the two justices appointed by President Trump. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --