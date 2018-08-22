C-SPAN caller slams Gorka, Trump aides as ‘treasonous b—-es’ (VIDEO)

A C-SPAN caller on Tuesday tore into former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka and other current and former Trump aides as “treasonous bitches.”

“Mr. Gorka, I just really look forward to when you and Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie and [Donald Trump Jr.], Jared Kushner, all of you are exposed for the treasonous bitches that you are,” a caller said as Gorka appeared on “Washington Journal.”

The host, Pedro Echevarria, quickly dropped the call and apologized to Gorka, who promptly responded to the attacks by labeling the caller “un-American.”

“Why is that man on the Democratic line?” Gorka asked. “Why is there such hatred out there? It’s just un-American.” – READ MORE

While appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday, Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, called on the president to revoke security clearances for people like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The most important thing that he can do right now, at the stroke of a pen,” Gorka said of Trump, “he needs to pull the clearances of [James] Clapper, [James] Comey, [John] Brennan, and Hillary.”

His request came as some of those officials pushed back on Trump’s claim that the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign.- READ MORE