Melania Mocked: CNN Commentator Rips First Lady, ‘Suffered Oxygen Deprivation to the Brain’

CNN contributor and prominent Trump-basher Ana Navarro mocked Melania Trump on Monday, tweeting that the first lady has suffered “oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

The comment comes as Navarro apparently interrupted her own vacation to hurl insults at the nation’s first lady, as Breitbart noted.

Navarro was responding to the first lady’s comments at Monday’s summit on cyberbullying.

At that venue, Mrs. Trump talked with passion about the importance of responsible social media usage. “Let’s face it: Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults,” she said. “But we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits.”

“On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter,” Navarro tweeted in response. “But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.”

Then Navarro added a comment about "oxygen deprivation."

Former White House aide Omarosa has caused an uproar with a new tell-all book about her experiences in the White House titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

According to excerpts from Newsweek Omarosa writes “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him,” and claims that Melania’s fashion choices of a “pussy bow” at the presidential debate and a jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” when visiting a child detention center were choices the First Lady made to hurt and “punish” her husband.

When asked for comment on the allegations, Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham bluntly told the Daily Caller that Melania did not interact with Omarosa and that the former staffer is “lashing out” in a “self-serving way.”

Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa. It's disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the President.