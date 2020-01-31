Buttigieg to Anti-Israel Activist: ‘I Respect Your Activism’ (VIDEO)

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg ended a confrontation with a far-left anti-Israel activist at a campaign event by saying, “I respect your activism and I appreciate your joining us.”

Elias Newman identifies himself on Twitter as a “proud organizer” with IfNotNow, an anti-Israel activist organization that recorded his interaction with the presidential candidate. Newman asked Buttigieg about comments the former mayor had made concerning the potential leverage of U.S. aid to Israel.

“Recently, I was really happy to see that you said that if annexation happens, that you’ll make sure the U.S. doesn’t foot the bill. So I want to know, now that annexation is happening in full force,” Newman said, “are you ready to commit to make sure the U.S. doesn’t send a blank check to Israel?” – READ MORE