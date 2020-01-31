100,000 Chinese “Under Observation” As Coronavirus Deaths Soar; State Dept Issues “Do Not Travel” To China” Advisory

First human-to-human transmission confirmed in US

9,821 confirmed cases worldwide, 213 fatalities

South Korea confirms first human-to-human transmission

China reported largest one-day jump in fatalities on Wednesday with

Hong Kong warns of surgical mask shortage

Russia closes border

6,000 quarantined aboard Italian cruise ship

Thailand leads with most cases outside China (14)

Chinese national hospitalized and quarantined in York

Virus arrives in India, Philippines

Air France suspends flights to/from mainland

IMF now monitoring crisis as economic fears grow

State Department authorizes personnel to evacuate China

WHO declares global pandemic

American Airlines pilots union files lawsuit to end travel to China

First 2 cases confirmed in Italy

Germany confirms 5th case

Turkish Airlines suspends China routes

Nearly two weeks since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, which has now resulted in over 100,000 Chinese being placed under observation, and over 210 people dead, the US finally did the right thing when late on Thursday the U.S. State Department warned Americans not to travel to China because of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organization has determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China.”

The new travel advisory was issued hours after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. “Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means,” the department said in the advisory. – READ MORE