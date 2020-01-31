Person-to-person transmission of coronavirus reported in US, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the United States. In a telebriefing on Thursday, officials said the patient is the husband of a Chicago woman who was diagnosed with the illness after returning from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.

The case marks the sixth coronavirus illness confirmed in the U.S., and the second in Illinois.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, said the health agency had expected to identify “some” person-to-person spread in the U.S., and insisted that the risk to the American public “remains low.” Officials stressed that the husband, who did not travel to China and is in his 60s with underlying health issues, and his wife had continued close contact while she was symptomatic, exposing him to the virus.

Both patients remain hospitalized and the man is stable. The woman, who is also in her 60s and was the first travel-related case confirmed in Illinois, is said to be “doing well.” Illinois officials declined to identify which hospital is treating the patients. – READ MORE