Buttigieg Slammed for Volunteering for ‘Homophobic’ Salvation Army in 2017

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was criticized by LGBT magazine “Out” after 2017 photos of him volunteering for the Salvation Army surfaced on Tuesday.

“It’s nice to see politicians using their platforms to give back to their communities during the holiday season — except when they do it with organizations that historically exclude LGBTQ+ people,” the article said.

This is like the 10th problematic thing about @PeteButtigieg to surface in the last few weeks and honestly I am tired of Buttigieg and his supporters dismissing the concerns that black, LGBTQ, and progressive activists have about him. https://t.co/5Zbp2WZ1ZD — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 4, 2019

The author says Buttigieg’s volunteer effort would be “super nice” if only “the Salvation Army didn’t have a well-documented history of discriminating against LGBTQ+ people in need. “

The article cites an incident when a spokesperson for the Salvation Army said that same-sex marriages are "against the will of God," and mentions a different article that claimed the organization referred people to conversion therapy groups.