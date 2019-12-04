Marine Corps blocks members from ‘sharing’ political social media posts under new guidelines

The Marine Corps on Monday released new guidelines on what kind of political activity on social media is acceptable for its troops ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In a message, the corps said active-duty troops are allowed to voice their political opinions or endorse candidates on platforms such as Facebook, but the post must be accompanied with a disclaimer noting that the views expressed are that of the individual, and not the government or the Marine Corps.

Marines may not “share” political pages but they can “like,” follow or “friend” the social media page of a candidate or cause, according to the guidelines. They also can’t suggest others do the same.

"Because an active-duty member may not engage in partisan political activity, the active-duty member may not post or make direct links to a political party, partisan political candidate, campaign, group or cause," the message said. "Such activity is akin to distributing literature on behalf of those entities, which is prohibited."