WATCH: Speaker at a Christian University tells students to hide illegal aliens in churches because ‘ICE will not raid a church’

A guest speaker at Andrews University, a Seventh-day Adventist school in Michigan, urged students to harbor illegal aliens in their churches because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not usually raid churches, Campus Reform reported.

“People are being hurt right now across this country,” James Standish, the event’s speaker, said. “Many of them are our brothers and they’re our sisters. And we stand by with our churches empty when they could be sanctuary sanctuaries.”

“This is my challenge to you: Why not open up your church as a sanctuary?” Standish pleaded with the students.

Standish was speaking at a semi-required “University Forum” event that is part of the co-curricular requirements for students at the school. While the specific event was not mandatory, it was part of a series of events that count towards fulfilling the requirement. – READ MORE