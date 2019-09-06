Jennifer Aniston’s tanned skin tone prompts cries of blackface and comparisons to former NAACP chapter leader Rachel Dolezal

InStyle magazine is under fire after featuring a photo of actress Jennifer Aniston looking tanner than normal.

The magazine shared one of Aniston’s covers to Instagram on Wednesday, prompting heavy backlash from social media users.

As highlighted by the Los Angeles Times, one commenter wrote, “When we asked for south Asian representation in the media this isn’t what we meant.”

Another added, “Blackface.”

“I didn’t know she was a person of color,” yet another user wrote.

A publicist for the magazine told NBC News that the photo was inspired by a German model popular during the 1960s. – READ MORE