LGBTQ lobby attacks Drew Brees for supporting the ‘Bring your Bible to school’ program, and he just responded

NFL superstar quarterback Drew Brees was broadsided by the LGBT lobby over his support of an innocuous program advocating for children to bring their Bibles to school and live their Christian faith out publicly.

In the video promotion he recorded for the program, Brees talked about one of his favorite Bible scriptures, and encouraged kids to talk about their Christian faith.

“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends,” Brees said. “You’re not alone.”

Here’s the full Drew Brees video statement, as the Instagram version cuts off: pic.twitter.com/CEB6Tb3YBD — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 5, 2019

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online called the group “a known racist discriminatory religious cult,” and, “an Anti-Gay Religious Cult That Believes in Conversion Therapy & Fights Against Any Anti-Discrimination Laws.”

Deadspin ran the headline “Drew Brees appears in video for gay conversion therapy sickos, doesn’t understand what the big deal is,” for the story. – READ MORE