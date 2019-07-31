Buttigieg Alludes to Changing 2nd Amendment, CNN Moderators Ignore (VIDEO)

Just over an hour into CNN’s Democratic primary debate on Tuesday night, Southbend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested that the solution to gun violence in America was to amend the Constitution of the United States – presumably by limiting, changing, or removing the Second Amendment. Yet CNN’s moderators did not so much as acknowledge this radical suggestion, let asking the Mayor to clarify his remarks.

Buttigieg’s proposal came in response to a prompt by liberal co-moderator and CNN Tonight host Don Lemon: “What are you going to do to stop this epidemic of gun violence?”

Near the end of his answer, the Mayor explicitly proposed changing the Constitution: