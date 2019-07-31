South Carolina City Literally Scrubs the Word ‘Lord’ From Police Officer Memorial

The city of Tega Cay in South Carolina literally had the word ‘Lord’ scrubbed from a memorial meant to honor fallen police officers.

Are you with the “Lord,” or against it? The word’s been removed from a fallen #memorial outside the Tega Cay #Police Department in #SC. Complaints about “#Lord,” on it caused city leaders to take it off. But now that it’s gone, complaints about the word’s removal are starting. pic.twitter.com/P9wz7iHI6E — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) July 23, 2019

The memorial, donated by a women’s civic group and meant to honor law enforcement members who gave their lives in service to the city, contained a prayer that mentions the ‘Lord’ three separate times.

The prayer reads (or read):

“Lord, I ask for courage. Courage to face and conquer my own fears, courage to take me where others will not go … Give me Lord, concern for others who trust me and compassion for those who need me. And please Lord, through it all, be at my side.”

Complaints allegedly started rolling in immediately. The city’s attorney argued that because the stone has no historical significance, they should remove the offending references and appease the handful of people who made phone calls.

Now, Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk argues, “There just as many people upset now that it got removed over people upset it was there in the first place.” – READ MORE