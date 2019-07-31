Russia Hoax Queen Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Crash to Fifth Place In July

For the first time in nearly a year, Russia Hoax Queen Rachel Maddow has failed to finish in the top three shows among cable news viewers.

With only 2.487 million total average viewers in July, Maddow crashed into fifth place behind four Fox News programs: Hannity (3.332 million viewers), Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.145 million), The Ingraham Angle (2.591 million), and The Five ( 2.503 million).

Compared to this same month last year, when Maddow landed in third place, she has lost a full third of her 25-54 age demo viewers (511,000 compared to 384,000) and her total viewership slipped from 2.7 million to just 2.487 million.

If you look back two years, the Hoax Queen’s fall is even more pronounced: In July of 2017, Maddow was on a hot streak with the number one show in all of cable news for the fifth consecutive month.

You see, there was a time, not that long ago, when Maddow and Sean Hannity were in a death match for the cable news crown. But now she’s sunk to fifth place and the only crown she holds is the number one show on MSNBC, which is itself struggling with a double digit viewership collapse. – READ MORE