True Pundit

Politics Security

BUSTED: Playboy Bunny Judge on Cohen Case Colluded with Lawyer for New York Times & CNN to Make Sean Hannity’s Name Public

Posted on by
Colluding with the mainstream media. Add that to the Playboy bunny judge’s chilling resume.

According to reports from inside the courtroom, Judge Kimba Wood was ready to allow Michael Cohen to submit the name of his 3rd client — who we now know is Sean Hannity — under seal, but an attorney for CNN and the New York Times convinced her otherwise.

From Natasha Bertrand, The Atlantic:

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confirmed the “under seal” part, but omitted that the attorney was representing his employer:

According to the New York Times, Mr. Balin does indeed represent CNN:

Robert D. Balin, a lawyer for various media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN and others, interrupted the hearing to argue that embarrassment was not a sufficient cause to withhold a client’s name, and Judge Wood agreed.

After Mr. Hannity was named, there were audible gasps from the spectators.

READ MORE:

REPORT: Attorney for @CNN and @NYTIMES convinced judge to publicly name Sean Hannity
