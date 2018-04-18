BUSTED: Playboy Bunny Judge on Cohen Case Colluded with Lawyer for New York Times & CNN to Make Sean Hannity’s Name Public

Colluding with the mainstream media. Add that to the Playboy bunny judge’s chilling resume.

According to reports from inside the courtroom, Judge Kimba Wood was ready to allow Michael Cohen to submit the name of his 3rd client — who we now know is Sean Hannity — under seal, but an attorney for CNN and the New York Times convinced her otherwise.

From Natasha Bertrand, The Atlantic:

A note about this: Judge Wood was prepared to let Ryan give her the name of Cohen’s third client under seal. At that point, an attorney for the NYT and CNN approached the podium and convinced her that the press (&public) should know. She agreed. He played pivotal role here. https://t.co/nbJUaAw4Ys — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 17, 2018

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confirmed the “under seal” part, but omitted that the attorney was representing his employer:

I was in court yesterday and if it wasn’t for the attorney representing the press, Sean Hannity’s name would have been filed under seal. Judge Kimba Wood was ready to accept the name under seal, when the attorney representing the press stood up and argued successfully against it — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 17, 2018

According to the New York Times, Mr. Balin does indeed represent CNN:

Robert D. Balin, a lawyer for various media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN and others, interrupted the hearing to argue that embarrassment was not a sufficient cause to withhold a client’s name, and Judge Wood agreed. After Mr. Hannity was named, there were audible gasps from the spectators.

READ MORE:

