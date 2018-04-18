View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security

VIDEO: Comey Panics After Getting Confronted on The View with Congressional Demands for His Criminal Prosecution; Public Relations Disaster

Posted on by
Share:

Watch James Comey’s eyes. And listen to his non-denial denial.

His appearance on The View was supposed to be a cakewalk, packed with softball questions he could knock out of the park. And look like the hero.

All to boost sales of his new book.

But Comey learned these day-time TV vipers can turn on you in a flash.

His reaction is classic.

A public relations disaster for any book tour.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: