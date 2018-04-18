VIDEO: Comey Panics After Getting Confronted on The View with Congressional Demands for His Criminal Prosecution; Public Relations Disaster

Watch James Comey’s eyes. And listen to his non-denial denial.

His appearance on The View was supposed to be a cakewalk, packed with softball questions he could knock out of the park. And look like the hero.

All to boost sales of his new book.

But Comey learned these day-time TV vipers can turn on you in a flash.

His reaction is classic.

A public relations disaster for any book tour.

Comey’s reaction while finding out on LIVE tv. Eyes darting everywhere https://t.co/IVpIK5oA7D — beach (@beachws) April 18, 2018

BREAKING: Eleven GOP Congressmen Unite to Refer Comey, Clinton, McCabe, Lynch & FBI Agents for Criminal Prosecution https://t.co/xQChgkc28z — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 18, 2018

He panics on The View … could you imagine this guy on the Stand in a criminal trial? Jello. https://t.co/1r7BzXLJNv — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 18, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1