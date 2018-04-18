View our Privacy Policy

Bill & Hillary Gear Up for Barbara Bush Funeral

Not to be outdone by FLOTUS Melania Trump, Bill and Hillary Clinton have announced they too will attend the funeral of Barbara Bush on Saturday in Texas.

Never let a public appearance go to waste.

Unless it’s your criminal trial.

Or an active homicide crime scene of a former associate.

