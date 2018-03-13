BUSTED: Mueller’s New Star Witness Against Trump Caught Partying at Exclusive Island Resort with Bill Clinton

The Clinton’s get busted again. It’s a never-ending saga that somehow always seems to out do itself.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is getting the cooperation of a Lebanese-American businessman with ties to Arab royalty in his probe of foreign influence on the Trump presidential campaign, including the possibility of a back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

George Nader testified last week to the Mueller grand jury.

Mr. Nader is an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates. According to The Times, Mr. Mueller is investigating whether Emirati money found its way to the Trump campaign, which would be illegal.

That sounds very official and all but perhaps Mueller might ask his new star witness in the Trump investigation what he was doing partying on an exclusive island resort with Bill Clinton.

Especially when The Clinton’s have been caught helping fund the bogus Trump dossier which helped launch Mueller’s probe.

Optics here. Very bad.

And you haven’t even seen the all the pictures yet.

During Trump’s transition to the White House, Bill Clinton was at a lavish resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with Nader. That was BEFORE the Mueller investigation. You do the math.

Clinton is seen here kicking back at a beach day in Jan. 2017 in Palmilla, Bayahibe, an exclusive haven of warm waters and refuge, near the so-called Paso de Catuano, very close to Isla Saona. This resort is only in accessible by private boat.



Nader pictured far right.



Ricardo Cheaz, Bill Clinton, George Nader, José Calzada,

Rolando Gonzalez Bunster

Hillary did not travel with Bill during this junket. Can’t you tell?

Looks like a credible witness.

Just another chapter in the Mueller Russian investigation.

