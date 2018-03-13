WATCH: CNN Claims Russian Anti-Hillary Video Game Influenced Election, Prompting Mockery

CNN has claimed that a Russian anti-Hillary Clinton video game titled Hilltendo, played only 19,000 times, influenced the 2016 presidential election, prompting mockery of the news outlet online.

Dedicating over 1,600 words to the cartoon flash game Hilltendo, which lets you play as Clinton riding a bomb while she destroys emails, CNN claimed the game was part of a Russian effort to influence the 2016 presidential election, prompting mockery from Russian news outlets and Twitter users alike.

Russians released an anti-Clinton video game called "Hilltendo" weeks before the 2016 US presidential election. It may look silly on the surface, but a CNN investigation finds it may indicate an intent to track users and target them with ads https://t.co/e1T29n4yOz pic.twitter.com/nBw16TdNpT — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2018

Russians' "Hilltendo" game, released weeks before 2016 election, had 3 levels: -"Help Hillary delete as many classified emails as possible" -"How much money can Hillary get from the Arab states?" -"Help Hillary throw the Constitution as far as possible" https://t.co/Zjqh79cgq9 pic.twitter.com/qz61RabxPF — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2018

“It’s one of the strangest ways yet discovered that Russians tried to influence the American election. But it’s indicative of just how creative Russian internet trolls were willing to be,” claimed CNN in their article. “On the surface, it looks like a silly, Flash-based game of the sort that populated the internet for years. Yet Hilltendo appears to be more sophisticated than that.”

No wonder Hillary lost! Darn Russian video games! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2018

The investigatory report was quickly picked up by Russian media, including Russia Today (RT), who mocked CNN.

The report was also mocked by users on Twitter. – READ MORE

