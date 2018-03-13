True Pundit

Pair Of Deadly Texas Package Bombings On Front Porches Are Linked, Officials Say

On Monday in Austin, Texas, a teenager was killed and a woman left seriously injured after a package exploded in a blast that officials say is similar to another bombing that happened in Austin earlier this month.

Austin police said they were called to the northwest area of the city just before 7 a.m. about an explosion in a residential neighborhood, Fox News reported.- READ MORE

