Pair Of Deadly Texas Package Bombings On Front Porches Are Linked, Officials Say
On Monday in Austin, Texas, a teenager was killed and a woman left seriously injured after a package exploded in a blast that officials say is similar to another bombing that happened in Austin earlier this month.
“I want the public to be aware and to be cautious because we have two cases very similar with both resulting in loss of life… If you receive a package not marked appropriately or from someone you know or were not expecting, give us a call,” official says pic.twitter.com/SULR6zP1M2
Austin police said they were called to the northwest area of the city just before 7 a.m. about an explosion in a residential neighborhood, Fox News reported.- READ MORE
