Pair Of Deadly Texas Package Bombings On Front Porches Are Linked, Officials Say

On Monday in Austin, Texas, a teenager was killed and a woman left seriously injured after a package exploded in a blast that officials say is similar to another bombing that happened in Austin earlier this month.

“I want the public to be aware and to be cautious because we have two cases very similar with both resulting in loss of life… If you receive a package not marked appropriately or from someone you know or were not expecting, give us a call,” official says pic.twitter.com/SULR6zP1M2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

Austin police said they were called to the northwest area of the city just before 7 a.m. about an explosion in a residential neighborhood, Fox News reported.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1