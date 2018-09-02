‘Violence Was on Their Mind’: Former FBI Agent Expects Terror Charges Against NM Compound Defendants

Former FBI special agent Chad Jenkins reacted Saturday on Fox & Friends to the re-arrests of five suspects who allegedly trained children at a New Mexico compound to be school shooters.

“Their end goal was to conduct terrorist attacks using these children. That’s what the prosecutors alleged at the local level,” Jenkins said. “If that’s the case, I would expect to see terrorist enhancement charges brought against these individuals at the federal level.”

Jenkins said, based on his tactical experience, he believes the individuals were out to commit violent acts.

“I think the intent that they had following the strict adherent ideology would lead me to believe that violence was on their mind.” – READ MORE

The FBI on Friday announced that it has arrested all five “extremist Muslim” New Mexico compound suspects, just days after multiple charges were dropped against those involved. The suspects were charged with violating federal firearms and conspiracy laws.

“The defendants, Jany Leveille, 35, a Haitian national illegally present in the United States, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, and Lucas Morton, 40, are charged in a criminal complaint that was filed earlier today in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico,” the bureau said in a statement.

