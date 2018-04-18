New upright airplane ‘seats’ would allow for ‘ultra-high density’ flights, manufacturer says

An Italian manufacturing firm is hoping to help airlines cram even more people onto their planes with its new idea for “increased upright passenger position” seating.

The Skyrider 2.0 — a design proposed by Aviointeriors and unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018 in Hamburg — is billed by the company as an “innovative seat” which would allow for an “ultra-high density” of passengers in the cabin area, per press materials.

Each Skyrider 2.0 seat offers a back support and a saddle-style cushion for passengers to rest upon, along with armrests and a seat-back tray table. The Skyrider does not, however, allow for much room between rows, and in turn, no room for stowing baggage under the seats.

The “pitch” of the Skyrider seats — the distance between the back of one and the back of the one in front of it — is just 23 inches, reports CNET. The pitch on most commercial economy flights is currently between 28 to 31 inches. – READ MORE

