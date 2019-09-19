Busch Beer matches donation after fan accidentally raises thousands of dollars: ‘This is the best thing we have read all year’

Who says that drinking beer won’t make the world a better place?

In a hopeful joke of raising money to drink, one sports fan has ultimately collected almost $30,000 in donations for a local children’s hospital.

Carson King brought a sign to a recent taping of “College Gameday” at Iowa State University asking people to send him beer money, Fox4KC reports. The sign read, “Busch Light supply needs replenished” and featured information on how to send him money through Venmo, the popular money-transfer app.

“I just thought as a joke, maybe I could make a sign asking for money to get some Busch Light. You know, buy some lattes,” King told Fox4KC. “My mom was like ‘this is going to be a proud mom moment. My son is going to be begging for money for beer on national television.'”

Incredibly, the sign did end up on TV, and King received $1,000 in donations. Since that was way more than he expected, King reportedly came up with a pretty selfless idea: donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.