New lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein ‘routinely abused and exploited’ victim when she was 14 years old

A woman central to Manhattan federal prosecutors’ sex-trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein sued the executors of his estate Wednesday, alleging that Epstein “routinely abused and exploited” her for three years starting when she was around 14 years old.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, says the plaintiff is the same woman identified as “Minor Victim 1” in the July 2019 criminal indictment against Epstein, which accused him of the sexual abuse of dozens of underage girls.

The plaintiff, who filed the suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, said in court papers that beginning around 2002 she was pressured by Epstein into giving him massages that transitioned into sexual abuse.

Those claims are similar to dozens of other women who have said they fell prey to the multimillionaire, who died by suicide in August while awaiting trial.

Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn, the two executors of Epstein’s estate who are named in the lawsuit, could not be reached Wednesday. The estate has been estimated in court filings to be worth at least $577 million.

The counts included in the lawsuit are sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. – READ MORE