Jimmy Carter: ‘It Would Be a Disaster to Have Four More Years of Trump’

Former President Jimmy Carter took aim at President Donald Trump during an event speech Tuesday evening, saying it would be a “disaster” if he were reelected in 2020.

The 94-year-old Georgia native made clear his thoughts on the president, saying, “It would be a disaster to have four more years of Trump,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Carter’s remarks were made as he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, held their annual report at the Carter Center in Atlanta and discussed the vision of their foundation, which includes ending wars, fighting climate change, and “constructively criticizing the United States.”

On the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates, Carter said if they “do those things, I would probably vote for them.” – READ MORE