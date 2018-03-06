Politics TV
Burnett to Nunberg: ‘I Have Smelled Alcohol On Your Breath … You Haven’t Had a Drink?’ (VIDEO)
A former Trump campaign aide spent Monday making inflammatory claims in a series of media appearances, prompting the CNN host to imply that he was drunk on-air.
After interviewing Sam Nunberg, who was making a show of being subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller, in the CNN studio, host Erin Burnett asked him the question point-blank.
“Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath,” she said, sitting just a few feet from Mr. Nunberg. – READ MORE