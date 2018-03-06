Sam Nunberg: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Should Shut Her Fat Mouth’ (VIDEO)

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg fired back at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday during one of his multiple explosive interviews, saying she needs to “shut her fat mouth.”

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, Nunberg responded to Sanders’ comments during Monday’s press briefing. “I know you may not like the way I say it — she should shut her fat mouth,” Nunberg said. “I don’t like that at all; I find that completely irrelevant,” Burnett responded.

“I definitely think he doesn’t know that for sure because he’s incorrect,” Sanders said when asked about Nunberg’s claim that he believes the president “may have done something during the election.” – READ MORE

