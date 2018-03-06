North Korea Says It’s Willing to Give Up Nuclear Weapons But Satellite Images Suggest Resumed Production (VIDEO)

On the same day North Korea reportedly told South Korea it was willing to give up its nuclear arsenal, a report containing satellite images seemingly showed the country resumed production of plutonium.

According to The New York Times, North and South Korea envoys met for two days in Pyongyang and during the talks, they agreed to host an additional meeting between Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un and President Moon Jae-in.

The commercial satellite images were taken on Feb. 17 and Feb. 25 at the Yongbyon nuclear complex and reportedly show signs of the 5-megawatt reactor operating, as well as, a new military camp, more personnel, and two large open-bed trucks.

“It is unclear what specific role this military camp will play, but it could be to support new construction and/or improve site security,” 38 North said. – READ MORE

