“Burn Your Masks!” Massive Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide

Thousands, and possibly tens-of-thousands of protesters across Europe marched on Saturday against continued government lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions based on questionable science – which have resulted in mass unemployment, destroyed small businesses, stoked widespread depression and mental illness, and cost taxpayers trillions to keep the whole ship from sinking.

Protesters in London, Germany, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Vienna and elsewhere came out for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

In central London, thousands of anti-lockdown activists were seen walking through Hyde Park, chanting “stand up, take our freedom back!”

This is by far the BIGGEST UK protest I have seen. They will not be able to police these crowds. #RightToProtest #londonprotest #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/w6MbYpBMWT — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021

“Stop destroying our kids’ lives”

Huge crowd shuts down traffic in central #London at anti-lockdown protest. The UK has been in strict lock down since December. pic.twitter.com/UwVxjrwi1i — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021

Anti Lockdown Protest in London right now! “Stand up get you freedom back!”

“Burn your mask!” chants It’s good to see the old boys out & fighting! ‍ pic.twitter.com/1AFct0BhqL — (@chatroomchakra) March 20, 2021

In Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters in the city of Kassel, where 15,000 – 20,000 demonstrators showed up, according to the Daily Mail. Some 1,800 officers were placed on standby in Berlin.

