Two dozen more charged in voter fraud probe, many non-citizen foreign nationals: North Carolina federal attorneys

Federal attorneys in North Carolina have been investigating allegations of voter-related fraud, and on Friday, announced that 24 additional people have been charged over the last 18 months.

Agents of Homeland Security Investigations under the Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force in the Eastern District of North Carolina launched a probe into voter fraud. On Friday, the U.S. attorney’s office for eastern North Carolina released a statement revealing that four defendants were being charged with making false claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in the 2016 general election. The two charged with unlawful voting also are accused of false claims of citizenship, according to the Associated Press.

“Gabriela Guzman-Miguel, 26, and Jose Abraham Navarro, 42, both of Mexico, are accused to have voted despite lacking the legal status to do so,” the Epoch Times reported. “The list described both as aliens or immigrants.”

The defendants hailed from 15 countries, including Honduras, France, Yemen, Iraq, Nigeria, and Canada. The first charges were filed in September 2019, and arrests have been as recent as this month. – READ MORE

