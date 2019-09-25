Biden ‘Doesn’t Have The Answers’ to Ukraine Questions, CBS Contributor Says (VIDEO)

CBS political contributor Molly Hooper on Joe Biden’s press conference: “What I made is that he walked out before taking any questions.” QUESTION: Meaning? “He doesn’t have the answers yet to a lot of these press questions, and he doesn’t want it to be unscripted.” pic.twitter.com/YJvuOEr9tq — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 24, 2019

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden walked out of a press conference without taking questions about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine because he “doesn’t have the answers,” a CBS News contributor said Tuesday.

“He walked out before taking any questions,” Molly Hooper, a Capitol Hill reporter for the Hill, told CBS News on Tuesday. “He doesn’t have the answers yet to a lot of these press questions, and he doesn’t want it to be unscripted.”

CBS News host Reena Ninan began a segment on the press conference by asking Hooper what she thought of Biden’s comments. Hooper laughed as she told Ninan about Biden walking out.

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe was visibly annoyed by Biden's press conference, saying it is "unclear" why Biden "decided to summon" reporters to "downtown Delaware." Biden failed to clarify "what exactly he or his son had done in Ukraine," O'Keefe said.