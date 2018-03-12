As bullets fly, Chicago police boss blasts civilian oversight plans

Chicago’s police superintendent on Saturday blasted efforts for greater civilian oversight of the department, citing “real progress” in fighting crime — just hours after at least eight people were reportedly wounded in overnight shootings.

Hours later, two men were slain on the city’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Proposals by the city’s leading community organizations call for greater oversight by a seven-member civilian board called the Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said no one consulted him or anyone in the CPD for the year and a half it was conceptualized.

“We’re in the middle of a serious crime fight, and we’re finally making real progress, so I don’t know how you can turn over crime strategy and every policing decision to some group of people who have absolutely no law enforcement experience,” Johnson said.

In January, Fox News reported that murders had declined in the city in 2017 compared with 2016, dropping to 650 kilings from a two-per-day total of 771. Police credited so-called ShotSpotter technology — consisting of cameras and detection radars deployed in neighborhoods — for helping to reduce crime. – READ MORE

