Report: Homeless Deaths Go Uncounted in Bay Area

Many local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area have failed to keep tabs on the number of homeless people that have died in the area, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Alameda County and other local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area do not keep records on the number of homeless people that die per year or their causes of death.

Even if Alameda County collected the data, both the state government and federal government do not require that such data needs to be collected.

The Chronicle investigated several state and federal agencies—including county health departments, coroners’ and medical examiners’ offices, the California Department of Public Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—and found that none had records of homeless deaths. – READ MORE

