Instagram Censors Conservative Columnist For Saying: Planned Parenthood Kills More Blacks Than The KKK

Conservative columnist Ryan Bomberger, a black man who was adopted after being conceived in rape, dared to speak the truth about Planned Parenthood and abortion in general: it kills more black people than the KKK ever did. For that, Instagram censored him.

Writing for LifeNews, Bomberger claims that a meme he had created for #WorldPopulationDay in which he blasted Planned Parenthood for their killing of black children was censored by Instagram for supposedly violating “community guidelines.”

“Instagram deleted our post, threatening to restrict or disable our account if we violate their guidelines again,” said Bomberger. “The meme wasn’t threatening violence–it denounced racial violence, no matter the era. But Titans of Tolerance have no interest in the truth. They can delete our posts, and even our account, but they can’t delete the truth. And of course, there was no due process, no appeal process, no one to reach to correct this injustice. There was no option other than to click OK and the purge was complete.”

Obviously, the meme makes some unsettling claims, but the URL provided in the meme demonstrates some chilling, undeniable facts. Bomberger continues: “An image of a noose appears above those words as an instrument of racial violence (which killed an estimated 3,446 African-Americans). Today, an estimated 247 black lives are killed every day by Planned Parenthood with forceps, chemicals and other devices.”- READ MORE

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is eliminating part of the state’s health care budget to make sure no funding goes to abortion providers.

The State reported on Friday that McMaster vetoed nearly $16 million in health care services — a move that came with the goal of defunding abortion clinics such as Planned Parenthood.

“Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” McMaster told The State. “There are a variety of agencies, clinics and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding [that] offer important women’s health and family-planning services without performing abortions.”

The State notes that McMaster’s veto makes good on a campaign promise, but critics say that the measure won’t prevent abortions in South Carolina. – READ MORE

