Broward schools’ ‘culture of leniency’ may have been too easy on Nikolas Cruz, report finds

A new report is questioning whether a “culture of leniency” at Broward County schools in Florida allowed Parkland school massacre suspect Nikolas Cruz to slip through the cracks.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Cruz was suspended at least 67 days over less than a year and a half at Westglades Middle School; his infractions continued at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, until he finally was forced to leave.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine’s Day shooting. His lawyers repeatedly have said Cruz would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors have sought the death penalty.

Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Florida school officials said last week that Cruz was referred during middle school to a mentoring program aimed at steering children away from the criminal justice system.

The school district last week clarified that Cruz was referred to the program while at middle school in 2013 but he didn’t fully participate, and that he did not participate in the program at all while at Stoneman Douglas. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1