True Pundit

Politics

Donald Trump: Senate Should Not Get August Break if They Fail to Get Work Done

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump Endorsed The Idea That The Senate Should Not Get An August Break If They Failed To Move A Funding Bill Foward.

“The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Congress faces a deadline at the end of September to pass another funding bill. Congress either has to pass major legislation or rely on a continuing resolution to push the funding battle pass the election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Donald Trump: Senate Should Not Get August Break if They Fail to Get Work Done
Donald Trump: Senate Should Not Get August Break if They Fail to Get Work Done

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the Senate should not get an August break if they failed to move a funding bill foward. 

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply