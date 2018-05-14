European Union’s Effort To Shame America Over Jerusalem Embassy Move Falls Flat

Three European Union countries — Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Romania — blocked an effort by the EU’s general council to condemn and “isolate” the White House for moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The effort, led by France, was designed to punish the United States for the decision to relocate its official presence in Israel, Axios reports . If all 28 European Union member nations had signed it, it would have signaled a major effort to oppose the United States’ change in policy and might have “embarrassed” the Trump Administration, even though the administration was adamant in its commitment to the move.

According to Axios, the draft resolution called for Jerusalem to be recognized as a dual capital — the central city of both Israel and “Palestine,” and claimed that the United States could not unilaterally decide that Jerusalem was the capital without the consent of other members of the United Nations, after significant debate. In addition, the draft statement suggested that no European nation would consider moving its own embassy to Jerusalem based on the United States’ example. – READ MORE

