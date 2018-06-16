Broward School District Refused To Fire Security Guard Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Students

The Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas has already shown how incompetent the Sheriff’s department was; now it appears that the school district also turned a blind eye to something that might have saved the lives of the doomed students massacred by the shooter.

According to Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the murdered girls, Meadow Pollack, Meadow had been sexually harassed by Medina. Meadow’s brother Hunter said on Thursday that Meadow’s mother (who is divorced from Andrew Pollack) had complained to the school about Medina’s harassment. He told CBS Miami, “If I knew at the time, he would have been fired right away. It’s very unacceptable that the school board allowed this pervert to say stuff to my sister and other girls.”

The Pollacks’ claims that Medina sexually harassed Meadow seemingly fit the profile; in a report prepared by Robert Spence, a detective with the district’s Special Investigative Unit, it noted that Medina asked out one female student and whispered to another: “You are fine as f—.” The report continued, “Both students became so uncomfortable with Mr. Medina’s comments and actions, they sought out different routes to their classes in an attempt to avoid him.”

The Sun Sentinel notes, “In the sexual harassment investigation, the names of students who complained about Medina are removed. Investigators said surveillance tape accurately depicted one of the student’s claims that Medina had pursued her and then confronted her in the hallway at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 16, 2017. … That student said Medina asked her where she worked and whether he could come by her job later, the report said.”

Yet when a discipline committee wanted to fire Medina, he was only suspended. The Sun-Sentinel reports:

The sexual harassment allegations against Medina were reviewed by the district’s Professional Standards Committee, made up of district employees, which found probable cause to charge Medina with inappropriate conduct. A report Oct. 4 recommended terminating him. But a handwritten note at the bottom says, “Discipline should not be termination but instead a three-day suspension.” Craig Nichols, chief of human resources for the district, signed off on the decision. He is listed as the designee for Superintendent Robert Runcie.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1