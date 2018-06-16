WATCH: Trump Says He’s Not Calling Kim Out On Human Rights Because He Doesn’t Want Your Children Nuked

During a press gaggle in front of the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump explained why he has been acting friendly towards North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“You have spoken so passionately about the circumstances that led to Otto Warmbier’s death, and in the same breath you’re now defending on Kim Jong Un’s human rights records. How can you do that?” a reporter asked.

“You know why? Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family,” Trump replied. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1